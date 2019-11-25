Two charged with making, sharing child porn

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man and woman are charged for making and sharing child pornography.

Clearfield borough police arrested 44-year-old Jackson Martin II and 28-year-old Amanda Downs.

Police say they received the report on January 8, 2019 from a Facebook tip.

According to court documents, police searched their resident and seized electronic devices, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The court documents say their electronic devices contained more than 1,000 of images of Martin performing sexual acts with a toddler-aged girl.

Martin and Downs face numerous charges, including rape of a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault and 1,700 counts of child pornography.