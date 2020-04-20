Two charged with endangering welfare of children in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Altoona police were called to help AMED with a patient having a seizure in his home that led to two people in the home being charged with endangering the welfare of their two children, 1 and 4-years-old.

25-year-old Sam Butler and 23-year-old Hayleigh Daniel were charged after police report they arrived at 2022 4th Avenue on April 17 at roughly 9 a.m. to assist AMED. The patient was acting violent towards AMED and it took several officers to stabilize him so paramedics could get Ketamine in his system.

Police began looking through areas of the home to try and determine what the patient had ingested when they noticed the home was in deplorable conditions with garbage and boxes everywhere. They report that the dining area was unusable containing a wall of garbage, boxes, and miscellaneous documents and furniture. The kitchen was unsanitary with counters cluttered with garbage, bug killer, and a mixture of clean and dirty dishes.

Officers noted that a path had to be created in order to access the basement.

On the second floor of the house, police report there was a room full of garbage that had a “very foul smell” with fruit flies swarming around. Police noted there were dirty diapers, food containers, and cigarette butts everywhere. They noticed a litter box in the back of the room full of feces and a path that led to the attic.

In the attic, where Butler and Daniel were staying with their two children, police found mounds of garbage, pizza boxes stacked 4 to 6 feet high, large black garbage bags packed full, and a cardboard box full of cigarette butts and ashes.

They report there was one queen-sized bed in the room surrounded by garbage, and a playpen that also consisted of garbage. There was a crib, but it appeared one of the children slept in the bed with the two.

Police say that part of the attic was not accessible due to the trash.

Police found both Butler and Daniel in the attic playing video games.

Both were taken into custody and taken to APD. The children were released to the neighbor at the request of the defendants. Blair County Children & Youth Services were on the scene and state that a safety plan will be put into action.