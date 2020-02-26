Two charged with endangering welfare of 1-year-old

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police were called to assist Child & Youth Services(CYS) on the 100 block of Wayne Lane for two parents who were reportedly neglecting a 13-month-old child.

Upon arrival, officers report that the mother, Lillian Bailey, 20, was with the child who reportedly had recent weight loss issues, according to CYS. Spoiled food was found in the refrigerator along with odors of rotten food and cat urine through the house.

Mark Mishler, 26, was found sleeping in the home. Police say he admitted to smoking marijuana in the presence of the child and took police to the bedroom where both slept with the child.

Police report that paraphernalia was found within reach of the child. They collected two glass bongs, a wooden smoking device with burnt residue, a small amount of marijuana, a grinder, and a digital scale.

They report the home was in disarray with mounds of clothing, dirty dishes, and trash piled up.

Bailey and Mishler are facing charges for Endangering Welfare and drug violations.