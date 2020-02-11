Two charged with child endangerment in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man and woman after the father of three children called about them living in deplorable conditions, including needles all around the apartment.

Aaron Lenhart, 27, and Catherine Kabler, 29, were charged after police arrived at their apartment on N. Edgewood Ave just after 6 p.m. on February 9, 2020, and found the home to be unfit for children, including uncapped needles being in plain view and reach.

Police report that the apartment had trash overflowing in the kitchen, dirty diapers thrown on the floor throughout the residence and needles were seen in cabinets and drawers.

Lenhart and Kabler agreed to let police search the apartment. Needles were then found in the closet of the child’s room well within reach, as well as finding metal spoons with residue on them in addition to finding glass smoking pipes.

Both Lenhart and Kabler have been charged with child endangerment and other related charges.