Two charged in weekend shooting of Clearfield man

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are in jail after a shooting in Clearfield County Saturday left a man injured.

Richard Demko Jr., 26, of Northern Cambria, and Anthony Guy, 48, of West Decatur, were arrested Sunday for their involvement in a shooting. According to Clearfield police, a 49-year-old man was shot in his lower left leg on South Second Street.

The 49-year-old reportedly required medical attention following the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:23 p.m. Saturday and few details were released Monday. Police noted the investigation is ongoing and more charges or arrests may follow.

Richard Demko Jr.

Demko is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, and attempted robbery, while Guy has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Demko was sentenced by a Clearfield County judge in 2014 to four to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to gun charges stemming from a 2013 incident in Woodward Township where he was caught with a gun. During that time, he served multiple concurrent one-to-two-year drug sentences along with a concurrent 15-month to three-year drug sentence after pleading guilty in a 2013 Lawrence Township drug case.

Demko was released from state prison in July, according to online parole records.

Demko and Guy were arraigned Sunday night and reside in Clearfield County Jail, with bail set at $200,000 cash each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 27.

State police, Lawrence Township police, and Curwensville police assisted in the investigation and anyone with additional information about Saturday’s shooting is to contact Clearfield Borough police at (814) 765-7819.