Two charged in death of infant in Blair County

FREEDOM TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police report that they’ve arrested two Blair County residents for the death of a 1-month-old.

State Police Major Case Team was activated in June to investigate the death of a 1-month-old boy. The baby was pronounced dead at Nason Hospital. Members of PSP Hollidaysburg and PSP Bedford worked with the Blair County Corner’s office and Blair County Children and Youth Services.

On August 16, 2019, charges were filed against Elizabeth Ann McIntyre, 29, and Robert Lee Zeth, 37, on 2 counts of endangering the welfare of children, 1 count conspiracy to endangering, 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, 1 count tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and 1 count conspiracy to tampering.

On Monday, August 19, the arrest warrants were served and both were arraigned. Zeth ‘s bail was set at $50,000 while McIntyre’s was set at $20,000. Both Zeth and McIntyre