Two charged in aggravated assault of 6-month-old in Clearfield, broken leg, brain bleed

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A thirty-three-year-old man and woman are facing charges after alleged child abuse of a 6-month-old infant resulting in numerous broken bones, a brain bleed, and retinal hemorrhages.

According to the report, Andre M. Sheffey and Savannah M. Grove have been charged after Sheffey took the infant to Penn Highlands Clearfield while having seizures, being blue at the time of arrival, and cold to the touch. Sheefey reported that the infant fell off the couch and struck his head. The child was treated and flown to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

That’s when it was discovered that the infant had multiple leg fractures in different stages of healing along with the brain bleed and hemorrhages in the right eye. Doctors determined that the short fall history didn’t explain the injuries, saying it was a result of physical abuse.

The investigation showed that the infant suffered multiple injuries since August 2020 and the mother, Grove, suspected the abuse but did not seek treatment. Police report she also left three other children in the care of Sheefey.

According to the report both parents deleted and tampered with physical evidence involved with the investigation.

Sheffey and Grove are both facing various charges including but not limited to Endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. Both have been arraigned and are currently in the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail.