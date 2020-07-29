Two charged for drugs with 6-month-old in separate room

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois has charged a man and a woman after responding to a call and finding an infant living in deplorable conditions and the couple under the influence.

According to the report, Jamie Gilbert 31, and Jacob Holben, 29, both of Reynoldsville, were under the influence on meth when troopers arrived at the home on Grant Street Extension on July 16. An anonymous caller had called police over a possible domestic dispute in the home.

A 6-month-old boy was found in a sperate bedroom in a crib while wearing a soiled diaper. Troopers report the home was in deplorable conditions. Jefferson County Children and Youth Services were called and subsequently removed the child from the house.

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana were also seized, troopers report.

Both Gilbert and Holben are facing charges.