Two charged for allegedly stealing, selling local livestock

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Martinsburg have been arrested and charged after a five-month investigation alleges they stole livestock and sold it under the pretense of ownership in 2019.

The North Woodbury Township Police announced the arrest Wednesday morning, May 13.

Paul Tremmel, 64, and Rosemberg Perez Lopez, 25, were charged with a total of 30 counts each. 10 counts theft by unlawful taking, 10 counts receiving stolen property, and 10 counts theft by deception.

Both were arraigned on Tuesday.

Tremmel was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Lopez was placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 straight bail.