Two charged after selling pain pills to a police informant

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two women have been charged after police say they sold pain pills.

47-year-old Renee Wallace is accused of selling hydromorphone pills to a police informant in 2018 and 2019, according to charges filed by Altoona police on Thursday. The informant allegedly bought 10 pills for $150 and paid off a $40 debt to Wallace on Oct. 31, 2018.

Police allege on Jan. 30, 2019, Wallace sold the informant 10 pills for $200. Police charged Wallace with each sale in separate criminal cases.

33-year-old Angela Brandt is also accused by Altoona police of selling 20 oxycodone hydrochloride pills to the same informant for $180 on Nov. 27, 2018.

Both women were arraigned on Thursday. Wallace was released on two unsecured $10,000 bonds and Brandt was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. Their preliminary hearings are slated for Wednesday in Central Court.