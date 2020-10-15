Two charged after selling pain pills to a police informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two women have been charged after police say they sold pain pills.
47-year-old Renee Wallace is accused of selling hydromorphone pills to a police informant in 2018 and 2019, according to charges filed by Altoona police on Thursday. The informant allegedly bought 10 pills for $150 and paid off a $40 debt to Wallace on Oct. 31, 2018.
Police allege on Jan. 30, 2019, Wallace sold the informant 10 pills for $200. Police charged Wallace with each sale in separate criminal cases.
33-year-old Angela Brandt is also accused by Altoona police of selling 20 oxycodone hydrochloride pills to the same informant for $180 on Nov. 27, 2018.
Both women were arraigned on Thursday. Wallace was released on two unsecured $10,000 bonds and Brandt was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. Their preliminary hearings are slated for Wednesday in Central Court.