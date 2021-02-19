Two charged after police seize stash of drugs and $3K cash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people face felony drug charges after Logan Township police seize thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

When Altoona police executed a search warrant at the home of 36-year-old Joshua Powell 45-year-old Jennifer Markel on the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue on Feb. 12, officers found $3,155 in cash, 22.7 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of cocaine, two bags of heroin, 10 ecstasy pills and a small amount of marijuana, according to police.

Markel had been pulled over by police a week before the search and seven bags of cocaine, 10 bags of ecstasy pills and $650 in cash was seized. Markel was arrested, charged and jailed in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. She posted bail on Feb. 10.

Police contend the drugs were packaged for individual sales and packaging material was also taken from the home. Powell was taken into custody after the search on a state parole detainer and court records show he is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Charges against Powell and Markel include felony conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.