Two charged after police say messages about suspected drug deals found on seized cellphones

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cellphones seized after a police chase in Freedom Township have led to felony drug charges against two people.

Adam Claycomb,47, of Claysburg, and Robin Resig 43, of Roaring Spring are accused of selling methamphetamine for 48-year-old Chris Steele, also of Claysburg, after cellphones seized from Steele’s Jeep showed messages between the three about suspected drug distribution, according to charges filed by Freedom Township police.

It all started Jan. 12 when Steele led police on a 27-mile chase in the Claysburg area that ended when Steele crashed his Jeep Wrangler twice before it was no longer drivable.

Freedom Township police got a search warrant for the Jeep and along with 4 grams of methamphetamine, officers seized five cellphones. Only three of the cellphones worked, so police got a search warrant for those devices and on them were messages about selling methamphetamine, according to the charges.

During the investigation, a bag of methamphetamine was found by a resident of Roaring Spring Commons, where Resig lives, that had the same markings on the bag as the bag containing the meth found in Steele’s Jeep, police noted.

Police contend the messages detail amounts, prices and quality as well as transactions and show the three were selling “significant amounts” of drugs.

Steele was charged in January and is awaiting trial on charges that include felony fleeing police and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is free on an unsecured $40,000 bond.

Claycomb and Resig are both charged with felony counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, drug delivery and criminal use of a communication facility. Resig was released Monday on an unsecured $40,000 bond and Claycomb remains in Blair County Prison in lieu of $30,000 cash bail and their preliminary hearings are slated for Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger.