Two charged after meth found during vehicle search in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police report charges were filed against a man and woman after meth was found during a field contact on a vehicle in a Sheetz parking lot.

On Sept. 19, 48-year-old Carla Sacco of Altoona and 30-year-old Dustin Sutton of Finton were in the vehicle at 17th street Sheetz in Altoona with drug paraphernalia reportedly in plain view. Police state that further investigating found meth and other paraphernalia was located on both suspects.

Charges for possession and paraphernalia were filed through the magistrate’s office.