Two charged after making drug delivery in Somerset Borough

SOMERSET BOROUGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people have been charged after making illegal drug deliveries in Somerset Borough November 15.

Police say they were called to assist the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations in the investigation of a car that was traveling into Somerset Borough to make an illegal drug delivery.

According to police, officers saw the vehicle stopped at the Laundry Arena on Plank Road and they obtained surveillance, which showed a drug delivery.

A K9 officer from the City of Johnstown was called in for a full search and found drug paraphernalia, cash, and 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, police say.

The vehicle’s driver, Stephen Andrew Walter, 50, of Stoystown, and the passenger, Paige Elizabeth Beal, 23, of Meyersdale, are being charged with Prohibited Acts Controlled Substance/Possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beal was placed in the Somserset County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond and Walter was placed in the Somerset County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.