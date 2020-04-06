Two charged after found doing meth in hotel room

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a report of possible drug activity at the Red Roof Inn on Clearfield Shawville Highway over the past weekend.

The incident occurred on April 4 when police arrived to find Ryan Lee Bloom, 32, and Sarah Cartwright, 35, to be in a room they rented, smoking marijuana and using meth.

Police report that Bloom had outstanding warrants from PA State Police for fleeing from the Johnstown COmmunity Corrections Center.

Police say they found various drugs and paraphernalia throughout the hotel room.

Bloom was placed in Clearfield County Jail on his warrants.

