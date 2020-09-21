Two charged after drug bust at Altoona motel

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police charged two individuals with possession and intent to deliver after a traffic stop led to a drug bust at an Altoona motel.

Officers conducted the traffic stop on September 10 after reportedly witnessing a motorcycle leaving a motel room at the Roadway Inn. During the stop, 18 bags of heroin, a small amount of Methamphetamine, and multiple Oxycodone pills were located. The rider reported to officers that there was a trade of meth for “2 bundles” of heroin in the motel room.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the room and detained 49-year-old Shannon Bennett of Altoona and 50-year-old Cynthia Wissinger also of Altoona. 48 bags of heroin, a scale, packaging material, a small amount of meth, and $1,567 cash were reportedly recovered from the room.

Bennett and Wissinger were subsequently arrested and are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver as well as other drug possession charges. Both are being held at Blair County Prison.