Two charged after child porn found through social media

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police were alerted of a possible video involving child porn that was created and sent through social media in April 2020.

According to the complaint, state police were alerted of the video and after viewing it, were able to identify the man sexually abusing a boy from previous encounters and investigations they had with him. He was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Dinger of Bellefonte.

Police noted that the message sent to Dinger came from the Facebook account of 35-year-old Brandon Seabolt, of Emporium. After speaking with Seabolt, police said he admitted to sending Dinger photos and videos of child porn over Facebook messenger and text and that he’s looked at child porn “probably 15-20 times” in the past few years on his phone.

Court dockets show that Dinger was placed in Elk County Prison Jan. 18 and Seabolt on Jan. 11. Seabolt faces Felony child pornography and dissemination charges. He was unable to post $100,000 bail.

Dinger’s charges show felony child pornography, indecent assault, sexual assault, assault of someone under the age 13, and more. He was unable to post $250,000 bail.