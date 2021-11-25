DUI: Two charged after chase with state police in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Clearfield County men are facing charges after they lead state police on a vehicle chase and were found to be under the influence and in possession of drugs.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 a.m. when troopers attempted to pull over a 2017 Honda Civic for a traffic violation in Snow Shoe Township. The Civic then sped away launching a pursuit that lasted 5 miles until the vehicle drove out of sight, according to Rockview State Police.
The Civic was soon after found sitting in a private driveway 100 yards off the roadway. The driver of the Civic, a 33-year-old man from Lanse, PA, was subsequently arrested and later found to be under the influence of alcohol. An 18-year-old man from Hyde, PA who was riding in the vehicle was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana. Xanax pills were also found in the vehicle during a search warrant, troopers say.
The driver was charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding police. He was placed in Centre County Jail. Charges are pending for the passenger.
