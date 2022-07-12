ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are being charged after reportedly breaking into an unoccupied Altoona house with two juveniles, Altoona police report.

Police were called to the home July 11 at around 9 p.m. to find both men, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Farber and 25-year-old Joseph Yeomans in the house with two juveniles who were not identified.

According to the complaint, Altoona police were called by a person that said they saw three people go to the back of the house and then saw flashlights moving around inside of the building. Police noted that when they arrived on scene, they found the back basement door was open.



L-R: Daniel Farber, 19 and Joseph Yeoman, 15 (Blair County Prison)

After going in and identifying themselves and making their way to the stairs to the first floor, Farber reportedly stuck his hands through the doorway to surrender. Shortly after Yeomans followed suit. While detained officers also found the two juveniles on the first floor of the building.

Police said that Yeomans had two bottles of pills on him that had the name of the owner of the house on them. He reportedly told police that he heard the officers and shoved the bottles in his pockets. All four were taken to The Altoona Police Department.

When searching Yeoman’s backpack, police said they found a dusty computer part and two dusty DVDs. Yeoman said he didn’t have those in the backpack when he went in but he left the backpack sitting in the house unattended for a “period of time” while inside the building.

Yeoman and Farber are now both facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, corruption of minors and more. Both were placed in Blair County Prison unable to pay bail.

Both men have a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.