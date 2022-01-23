Two chainsaws stolen from Bedford County property, troopers investigate

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after two chainsaws were stolen from a property in Bedford County.

State police say that on Jan. 21 around 11:19 a.m. the chainsaws were stolen from a property located at Piper Hill Road in Hopewell Township. A Jonsered chainsaw and a Husqvarna 460 Rancher chainsaw were stolen.

Police described the Jonsered chainsaw as 20 inches with 50CC and also noted that the Husqvarna one has a broken choke and is valued at $600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bedford at (814)-623-6133.