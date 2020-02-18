Two candidates enter 25th District Senate race following Scarnati retirement

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two candidates have entered the race for the 25th State Senate District after Senator Joe Scarnati announced his plans to retire last week.

State Representative Cris Dush and DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio will seek the Republican Senate nomination.

Suplizio says he is entering the race bringing experience as DuBois Mayor, City Manager, and Executive Director of the DuBois United Way.

“I’m excited about what we have done here in the City of DuBois and I want to take that to the whole 25th District,” Suplizio said. “We’re a small city here in DuBois, but the whole 25th District is made up of small communities and I want to bring that excitement and I want to bring development to the whole 25th District.”

Cris Dush has served three terms as District 66 State Representative and announced he would not seek a fourth term in November.

Dush withdrew from the State Auditor General Race to pursue the Senate seat.

In a statement, Dush said:

“It is my hope to continue my fight to restore the legislative sovereignty over the writing of laws rather than the executive and judicial branches doing it by regulation and fiat rulings. I will continue the fight to protect our timber, farming, manufacturing, oil and gas industries. The work I’ve been doing to reduce unfunded mandates on schools, industry, local and county governments will also have a greater weight in a venue where I’m one of 50 rather than one of 203. “