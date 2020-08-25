Two Cambria County schools awarded COVID-19 relief funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County was awarded another $100,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding for area schools, the latest of more than $414,000 awarded to local schools to help them prepare and address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“With the start of the new academic year, school districts are doing everything they can to safely educate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Frank Burns said. “This funding will ensure school districts are prepared to meet the needs of all children, especially those who may need additional support. I’m committed to making sure our kids have the resources and support they need, especially during these difficult times.”

Funded using federal emergency relief dollars, local grants announced today include:

Greater Johnstown Middle School, $78,949.

Portage Area Junior-Senior High School, $28,756.

Grants were calculated based on elements of the federal Title I, Part A formula, including the number of economically disadvantaged students and other school enrollment data under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The act requires states to develop plans to designate schools for support and improvement based on the performance of individual student groups in key areas, including academic achievement and growth; graduation rate and English learner progress; and student success factors such as regular attendance and chronic absenteeism. Student groups include race, economically disadvantaged, English language learners, and students with disabilities.