Two Cambria County food pantries awarded over $57K in grants

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local food pantries were awarded emergency grant funding to help with equipment and other costs, state Rep. Frank Burns(D-Cambria) announced today.

One of the grants awarded in Cambria County is a $17,651 grant to the Portage Area Food Pantry to purchase a refrigerated truck that will ensure food donations do not spoil in transit.

A second grant for $39,887 was awarded to the Dorothy Day Food Pantry at Saint Francis University, which Burns has worked closely with in the past and helps support with an annual food drive.

“Grants like these are critical to our food pantries’ efforts so they can continue serving our communities during times like this when help is needed most,” Burns said.

Burns said he notified local food pantries about the availability of the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant program and encouraged them to apply. Burns’ in-house grant writer was instrumental in helping the Portage Area Food Pantry successfully apply for the funding.

In addition to the food pantry grants, Burns has urged local school districts to apply for federal emergency funding and distance learning grants, and has championed a bill that would provide emergency funding for local volunteer fire companies.