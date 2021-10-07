Two Cambria County bridges named in honor of two veterans killed in action

Senator Wayne Langerholc unveils the sign that officially renames the bridge in Summerhill to “Private Fredrick Kinley Memorial Bridge” in honor of the Portage native veteran that was killed in action during 1944.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc hosted two dedication ceremonies this morning, naming two bridges after two local veterans who lost their lives serving the country.

One bridge is located in Johnstown along Benshoff Hill Road and one in Summerhill along Railroad Street.

The bridge in Johnstown honors Sergeant Harry Lewis Amigh. He served in North Korea and was killed fighting the Chinese Nov. 28, 1950.

Amigh’s sister Kathy Grove and brother James Amigh attended the service and spoke of what it means to their family.

“This is an honor, a really great honor,” Grove said. “We didn’t expect anything like this. We’re happy, proud.”

“I walked across this bridge with my brother,” James said. “I was in my teens or something like that, you know. So every time we drive across it, we’ll think of him.”

In Summerhill, the bridge honors Private Fredrick Kinley, a Portage native, who was killed in action Dec. 14, 1944, in France. He was drafted in February of 1944 and served in the U.S. Army 313th Infantry, 79th Division, Company K, which was an anti-tank company.

Kinley was awarded the bronze star and purple heart, and today, friends and family had the chance to witness the renaming of the bridge in his honor.