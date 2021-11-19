Two busted in Altoona with drugs, over $11k in apartment ceiling, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona residents are facing charges after police found an unregistered gun, meth, and more than $11,000 in their apartment ceiling.

Police were called to a home on 14th Avenue for a report of drugs being sold Thursday night, Nov. 18 but determined there was no merit to the call. While there, the person police spoke with reportedly told them about drugs being sold from an apartment from the 2nd floor of 1312 11th street.

When arriving at the apartment, police found Robert Johnson Jr., 30, and Nakisha Brumbaugh, 35 who allowed Altoona police to come in and look around. After finding a handgun and a bag with glass smoking pipes, police were granted a search warrant, according to the complaint.

After getting a search warrant, police noted they found $11,700 in cash hidden in the ceiling of the bedroom, 1.4 ounces of meth, Oxycodone, and Carisoprodol pills in a bag stashed in the air conditioner.

Both residents were placed in Blair County Prison unable to post bail. $50,000 for Brumbaugh, $75,000 for Johnson after police say he admitted that the handgun was his.