Two busted for dealing drugs in Altoona, police report K-9 assist

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman have been arrested on dealing, delivery, conspiracy, and other related charges after K-9 units helped APD search a towed car.

According to the report, 32-year-old Stephanie Weyandt of Spruce Avenue had her car towed from Logan Hills Apartments in August after management witnessed a man and women get out of the car, get into another car, and leave. The tow company noticed bullet holes near the back of the car and had opened the trunk to make sure no one was inside when they say they found a bag full of money, stating it seemed like $50K or more might be in there.

Upon calling the police, the car was towed to Altoona Police Department’s impound garage where a search warrant was executed with the help of K-9 Billy. In the car, police found a bag of marijuana in a shoebox in the backseat, a black duffel bag containing money, cocaine, and a receipt listed to Weyandt in the trunk.

Police also found drug bottles labeled to 33-year-old Jerrell Smith, loose sandwich baggies, and a Marvel backpack also full of money. More than $61,000 in total was found.

K9 Billy alerted police to the bags of money and an ion scan was performed by a member of the National Guard. Large amounts of meth and cocaine were detected on the money.

According to the report, police then got warrants for two different mobile numbers connected to Weyandt where they discovered she had made multiple trips to NY, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. She later claimed that she was paid to be Smith’s caretaker but the trips to Atlanta and Vegas were paid for by someone else.

On Oct. 21, police executed a search warrant at 300 Spruce Avenue and two cars registered to Weyandt with assistance from K9 Gaston. Police say that a baggie of suspected cocaine was found on the third floor of the home along with 7.5 ounces of meth and roughly 20 grams of cocaine in the kitchen. Multiple cell phones, a digital scale, and $1,895 were found in the home as well.

Weyandt and Smith were taken to the Altoona Police Department where police then reportedly found a baggie of suspected cocaine hidden up in Smith’s body cavity.