Two busted after failing to cut catalytic converter from BMW in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after reportedly being caught in the process of trying to steal a catalytic converter last month in Huntingdon County.

According to the report, Shane Rickabaugh, 34, and Travis Sloas, 31, tried to cut the converter off of a BMW on Main Street in Wood Township Dec. 15. in the afternoon. Neither man was able to get the converter but did cause $2,000 worth of damage to the car, troopers report.

Both men are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing for attempted theft and criminal mischief charges.