Two busted after failing to cut catalytic converter from BMW in Huntingdon County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after reportedly being caught in the process of trying to steal a catalytic converter last month in Huntingdon County.

According to the report, Shane Rickabaugh, 34, and Travis Sloas, 31, tried to cut the converter off of a BMW on Main Street in Wood Township Dec. 15. in the afternoon. Neither man was able to get the converter but did cause $2,000 worth of damage to the car, troopers report.

Both men are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing for attempted theft and criminal mischief charges.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss