DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two blood drives are happening this week in DuBois, hosted by the American Red Cross and the Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive at Treasure Lake Church (1427 Bay Rd., DuBois) on April 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. Appoints are encouraged and walk-ins will be taken as space allows. You can make an appointment by calling 716-450-0376.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive April 15 at the DuBois Alliance Church (1004 South Main Street, DuBois) from 12 to 5:30 p.m. All donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. You can make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.