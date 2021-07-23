Two Bedford County Correction Facility inmates arrested on drug charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Two inmates at the Bedford County Correctional Facility (BCCF) have been charged with felony counts of drug charges and contraband charges.

According to a press release from Bedford County Office of the District Attorney, Kortland Collins, 27, of Fishertwon has been charged with distributing controlled substances at BCCF and Daniel Lee Barton, 41, of Everett has been charged with being in possession of a substance at BCCF.

The Bedford County Drug Task Force got the okay from the District Attorney to open an investigation up about possible drug trafficking taking place at BCCF. The task force found information that Barton was in possession of an illegal substance.

Further into the investigation, the task force acquired evidence from an informant that they obtained a controlled substance from Collins while he was an inmate. About $1,000 worth of the substance was then sent to the informant.

According to the press release, along with the arrests, the Drug Task Force, Bedford Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the Pa. Office of the Attorney General did a search of multiple cells at the BCCF on June 11.

“The Office of the District Attorney is pleased with the results of this intensive investigation,” said District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts. “Our Task Force worked tirelessly to gather intel to further the investigation. The cooperation and assistance of the agencies involved was, and continues to be invaluable. Without the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office, we would not have been able to ensure the safety of the agents and detectives searching on June 11. All agencies and individuals involved deserve to be commended on their dedication and efforts to ensure the operation was a success.”

The Board of Commissions also explained that they were pleased with the work done by the Task Force and DA’s Office.