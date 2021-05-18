Two arrested with stolen Jeep at Somerset Turnpike plaza

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested a Virginia man and Pennsylvania woman after they say they found a stolen Jeep at the Somerset Turnpike south plaza.

Patricia Misselwitz, 49, of McKees Rocks, Pa. and Michael Welsch, 47, of Louisa, Va. were at the plaza May 7 when state troopers spotted the stolen Jeep Wrangler.

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, out of Virginia, had issued a “Be On The Lookout” for the Wrangler, according to the report.

Both Misselwitz and Welsch were taken into custody on grand larceny charges and placed in the Somerset County Jail.