Two arrested on drug charges, out of state warrants

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out of state individuals were arrested Monday after police located drugs in their car and discovered active warrants.

Lawrence Township police initially located a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the back parking lot of a business. Upon investigating, police located two individuals inside the vehicle later identified as 23-year-old Christina Huffman and 34-year-old James McGuire.

Throughout the interaction, police located a stamp bag of Heroin on Huffman as well as other drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that both Huffman and McGuire had active warrants from the state of Virginia.

Huffman and McGuire were subsequently arrested and face drug possession charges as well as extradition for the warrants. Both were arraigned and are being held at Clearfield County Jail.

