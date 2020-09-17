Two arrested in Johnstown drug bust, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of two suspects after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Johnstown on Thursday.

According to the release, Jacqueline Atiya Nicole Ponzo, 18, of Darby, PA, and Dqia Ivyyhan Angelika Raynor, 19, of Johnstown, PA were arrested when police entered the residence at 746 Coleman Avenue.

Recovered from the residence was an undetermined amount of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Ponzo is facing 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver (Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl) and Raynor is facing 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance1 count of Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both will be prosecuted by Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.