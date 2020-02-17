Two men arrested after home invasion, armed robbery

LOWER TURKEYFOOT TWP, SOMERSET CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been arrested and charged after police say they went into the house of a 79-year-old woman and held her at gunpoint while stealing valuables from the home.

Police have charged Dylan Garland, 20 of Fort Hill, PA, and Troy Wilburn II, 20 of Confluence, PA for the incident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on February 14.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify and locate both 20-year-old men. They report that both Garland and Wilburn admitted to their involvement in the home invasion

Both men are currently in Somerset County Jail with bail set at $100,000 each. In addition to felony counts of burglary/robbery/theft/simple assault, Garland will also face two felony charges for having a stolen handgun that he used in the robbery.

Police report that this was NOT a random act and that there is no threat to the public.