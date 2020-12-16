Two arrested in Cameron County burglary investigation

PORTAGE TWP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man and woman are in jail after police say they had broken into a home in Portage Township.

State Police report that an anonymous tip on Dec. 14, led to an investigation into a burglary on Sizerville Road where 58-year-old Vaugn Lewis and 36-year-old Kathryn Thompson allegedly broke into the residence.

Both Emporium residents were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and violations of ACT 64/marijuana.

According to the report, neither were able to make $25,000 bond and were transferred to McKean County Jail.

