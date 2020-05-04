Two arrested for possession with intent in Clearfield County

LAWRENCE TWP., CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police arrested two men from outside of a known drug residence on Friday, May 1.

Police report that two men, later identified as Isaiah Lucas, 21, and Benjamin Selvage, 20, were in a car outside of the residence when police noticed the “suspicious vehicle.”

Police made contact with the men in the car and after searching, they report they found 86 grams of marijuana and a scale.

Police say that both men admitted to going to the residence to sell drugs. Both were then placed in Clearfield County Jail.