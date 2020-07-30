Two arrested for guns, drugs in Cameron County

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested two from Emporium for drugs and guns after executing a search warrant with the help from Emporium Borough Police.

James Tressler, 30, and Kerianna Beck, 33, are facing charges after police conducted a search at 9419 Route 120 in Shippen Township at 8 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

According to the report, Tressler was taken into custody and charged with Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Persons not to Possess Firearms, and Act 64 violations.

Beck was taken into custody and charged with Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities and Act 64 violations.

Both were arraigned in District Court where bail was set at $75,000 for Tressler and $50,000 for Beck. Both were remanded to jail pending future court proceedings.