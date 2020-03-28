Two arrested, charged after shots fired at Johnstown Sheetz

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown have arrested two individuals involved in an incident at a Johnstown Sheetz where shots were fired.

Dispatch says the call went out just before noon at the Sheetz on Broad Street in Johnstown.

Police say the incident began as a verbal altercation caught on surveillance between Guillermo Alverez and William Sauro, when the situation escalated. Police say during the verbal altercation, Sauro entered his vehicle and attempted to hit Alverez with the vehicle.

Then, police say Alverez pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

As a result of the full incident, police have charged Sauro with one count of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Alverez is also being charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Both are in custody awaiting arraignment.

Police say no one at the scene needed any medical attention.

The video below only caught the second half of the incident, by a viewer. The first half was caught on surveillance.

Johnstown Police adds that there is no additional threat to the public as a result of this incident and the investigation is ongoing.