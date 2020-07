HUNTINGDON, Pa., (WTAJ) — Two people have been arrested in Huntingdon after committing multiple thefts including stealing pillows from a motel.

According to state police reports, Laura Rose, 40, of Port Carbon, broke into a vehicle and stole various items on July 7. The following day, Rose and Jeremy Flasher, 42, of Lock Haven, reportedly stole two pillows from the Huntingdon Motor Inn and later attempted to steal a car.

Both are facing numerous theft charges.