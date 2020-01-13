Two arrested after police find unlicensed gun, cash register during traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop Friday lead police to find an unlicensed firearm and a stolen cash register.

Police say when they pulled over a vehicle on Valley View Blvd., near 17th Street, officers observed a High Standard .22 caliber revolver behind the center console, which was unregistered.

They also found a cash register drawer in the backseat that contained bills and coins.

A hammer was also located next to the register, along with latex gloves.

Later that morning, police say they received reports of the Popeye’s in the 300 block of E. Plank Road had been burglarized, and that the cash register in the car was stolen from Popeye’s.

Khiry Cannady (left) and Joshua Gregg (right)

Khiry Cannady, 29, of Altoona, and Joshua Gregg, 28, of Altoona, were arrested on felony arrest warrants and are being charged with firearm violations, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

Police say they later discovered that Cannady and Gregg were both considered “persons not to possess” due to both being convicted felons.

The burglary at Popeye’s is still under investigation.