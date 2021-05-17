Two arrested after police chase causes car to flip, drugs found

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were placed in Cambria and Blair prisons after a traffic stop turned into a chase that left the car flipped over. Police then reportedly discovered drugs and warrants for both.

According to the report, state police from Punxsutawney tried to initiate a traffic stop in Cherry Tree Borough on Saturday, May 15, just after midnight. That’s when the two in the car took off, starting a chase that ended in Northern Cambria Borough, Cambria County.

Troopers chased the car before turning down a dirt road. This caused the vehicles to slow down enough for a PIT maneuver to be executed. The car then ended up hitting an embankment and flipping over.

The man, 34, and the woman, 25, both of Patton, were found to have warrants out for their arrest. Troopers report they also found suspected heroin, meth, buprenorphine, loaded syringes and various paraphernalia belonging to the woman. The man driving was suspected to be under the influence of various drugs.

The man was taken to Cambria County Prison and the woman to Blair County Prison on their active warrants. Neither suspect has been identified as of this writing. The investigation is still ongoing while police execute a search warrant on the car.