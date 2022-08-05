BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant.

Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court documents.

On Aug. 3, police arraigned a criminal informant (CI) to carry out the drug deal. The CI told police that Gurekovich, who’d been chatting with on Facebook Messenger, had already arranged to trade heroin for the gun, but said that he could still get a ball of meth.

Around 6 p.m., the CI went to pick up Gurekovich and Brower in Tyrone to take them to Flinton, Pa, to purchase the meth. After picking them up, the three stopped at a Dollar General in Flinton, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police were notified that the sale was completed and the CI was driving Gurekovich and Brower back to Tyrone. Police then pulled over the vehicle in Bellwood due to an expired registration, arrested Gurekovich and Brower and searched the vehicle for additional drugs. Police seized approximately two grams of suspected heroin, one gram of suspected crystal meth and a wax packet of suspected heroin with a Ferrari logo.

According to the criminal complaint, approximately one gram of crystal meth was also found in a bag belonging to Brower.

While giving police a statement, the CI said that when arriving at the Dollar General in Flinton, Gurekovich met with an unknown white woman, who he got the crystal meth from. The CI also noted that Gurekovich had put the firearm in his waistband while meeting with the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with Gurekovich, he said he made plans earlier that day to trade a firearm for heroin. He told police he got the weapon from a male he knew for either $200 or $200 worth of crystal meth, but he couldn’t remember which. According to the criminal complaint, Gurekovich met with a woman who took him to an unknown residence where he traded the firearm for heroin.

Gurekovich also told police that he did not have a concealed carry permit and that he knew the firearm needed to be properly transferred in ownership if it was being sold.

Gurekovich has been charged with multiple felonies including intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility and firearms without a license among other misdemeanors. Gurekovich is being held in Blair County Prison after failing to post $125,000 bail. Brower has been charged with intent to manufacture or deliver and drug possession.

The two await preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 16.