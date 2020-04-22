Two arrested after dispute involving strangulation

WOODWARD TWP, CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested two and gave a citiation to another after responding to a call of violence on South Clara Street on Friday night, April 17.

Police report that Haylee Wisor, 24, of Houtzdale had hit Paul Witherite, 33, of Houtzdale. Paul also allegedly strangled Haylee during the incident.

While at the scene, police report that Jo Witherite came with her husband and two children. She was instructed to leave, but reportedly refused and began yelling at Haylee who was in custody in a police car.

State Troopers report that Jo Witherite then turned around and began to smack her own butt to taunt and annoy Haylee Wisor.

Paul Witherite was taken into custody for strangulation.

Haylee Wisor was taken into custody on a prior arrest warrant and also cited for harrasment.

Jo Witherite was cited for disorderly conduct.