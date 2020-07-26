Two arrested after breaking into Jefferson County home, stealing drugs

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois arrested two suspects they say broke into a home and attempted to restrain a girl with a bra before stealing an unknown amount or prescription drugs.

According to the report, Jeremy Appleton, 30, of Reynoldsville, and Andrea Roton, 36, of DuBois, entered the home around noon on July 19, but Roton believed they were at the DuBois airport.

Roton attempted to restrain a 17-year-old girl with a bra only for the girl to escape from the home.

Both reportedly rummaged through the kitchen and stole an unknown amount of prescriptions. Roton then left the home and assaulted a member of the house, threatening to shoot him and his family.

Troopers report that Appleton fled in a motorized vehicle as they arrived at the scene. He was taken into custody a short distance later and will be facing additional charges.

Roton then reentered the home after all the victims safely exited and refused to come out. Troopers were able to enter through a window and take Roton into custody.

Both Roton and Appleton were placed in Jefferson County Jail to await court.