Two area school districts opt to embrace snow days despite virtual learning option

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – While some schools are converting snow days into virtual learning ones, others are embracing the winter weather as switching back and forth isn’t as easy as it seems.

“Part of the challenge becomes, we need a teacher to leave school yesterday with having kids in session. Suddenly switch to an online virtual format for what would have been today…then switch back to an in-person format for tomorrow,” said Clearfield’s superintendent Terry Struble.

And according to State College Area School District’s superintendent Robert O’Donnell, pivoting isn’t only hard on teachers, but on the students as well.

“Our youngest learners for example, remote learning is more challenging especially when their parents or parent who is either working remotely or unable to be with their child to support them. In relationship to students with significant special needs there are certain services we simply can’t provide to some of our students with special needs when we’re fully remote so that isn’t even a day of learning for those students,” said O’Donnell.

That’s why O’Donnell says a make up snow day is much more valuable for student learning.

And parent Shannon Dysard agrees.

“I was glad to get the phone call in the evening that it was a two-hour delay, for them to stay up a little later and just enjoy talking to their friends or doing what they enjoy without that rigorous schedule you know….they needed that. They need to have those days just to clear their minds,” said Dysard.

And according to Struble, the teachers needed it to.

“They literally have not had a day off since the first day of school other than the scheduled holidays,” said Struble.