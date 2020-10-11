Two Altoona Parish priests in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two priests from Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Altoona are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, according to a release from the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

Father Brian Saylor and Father Carl Spishak are in 14 day quarantine after both were exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure happened outside of church, Diocese officials added.

During their time of quarantine, officials say no public Masses will be held at the parish,

including the weekends of October 17-18 and October 24-25.

The mass scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish was cancelled after learning of the priests’ exposure.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Father Saylor, Father Spishak, Saint Rose of Lima

parishioners, and everyone affected by this pandemic,” said Bishop Mark Bartchak.

“The Church has a moral obligation to keep people safe, and I appreciate the continued

guidance from the local medical community and other health professionals as we strive to

make decisions in the best interest of everyone’s wellbeing.”

Bishop Bartchak is reminding all clergy and parishioners to wear masks at all Masses and to practice social and physical distancing protocols.