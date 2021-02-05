Two Altoona men involved in home invasion taken into custody

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men police say helped rob a Tyrone man of marijuana and cash are now in custody.

James Johnson-Ross, 21, and Kyler Luckadoo, 19, both of Altoona, are now charged along with 21-year-old Jason Sanderlin in the January 21 home-invasion robbery of a Tyrone man, according to charges filed by state police in Tyrone District Court.

Sanderlin was arrested Friday and allegedly told state police that Johnson-Ross orchestrated the robbery and supplied the transportation, clothing, and guns used in the caper – one that netted the three $400 in cash and a ¼ pound of marijuana.

Sanderlin allegedly confessed he was the man wearing a blue bandana that is shown in surveillance camera footage kicking in the door to the second-floor apartment on the 300 block of W. 11th Street at about just before 4 a.m. on January 21.

State police said Johnson-Ross has ties to a residence in Cresson where a search by state police ultimately turned up a stolen .380 handgun, yellow zip ties similar to ones used in the robbery, clothing that was similar to what was worn by the robbers, and tracking devices that state police indicate are the same make as those found by the robbery victim on his vehicle.

Luckadoo allegedly accompanied Sanderlin into the apartment and when questioned by state police, he initially denied being involved and claimed he was asleep at home at the time. He told state troopers he thought he was being arrested because he sold drugs, specifically, marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine.

When confronted by the video surveillance, Luckadoo allegedly said police “got him” before he confessed the getaway vehicle belonged to him and the .38 caliber handgun seized in the search of the Cresson home was the gun he wielded during the robbery, state police noted in the charges.

State police said cellphone data also put Luckadoo in Cresson before the robbery and in Tyrone before and after the crime. Cellphone data from Johnson-Ross and Luckadoo show the pair were in frequent contact with each other before and after the robbery and Johnson-Ross was the contact on Luckadoo’s phone that was most frequently contacted between January 18 –30.

Bail was set for Luckadoo at $350,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge Fed Miller, who set bail for Johnson-Ross, who is on parole for a prior robbery, at $250,000 cash. Both men remain in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday along with Sanderlin, who is locked up in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.