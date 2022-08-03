ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police.

Brian Tilson, 58 mug via Blair County prison

Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to police.

The two men were found by police upstairs on a bedroom floor and were given Narcan. When they woke up they admitted to police to using heroin and gave them a bag of it that was in a trash can in the bedroom.

Scott Tilson, 37 mug via Blair County Prison

When police interviewed the child, they were told that they went with Brian and a woman to go get “pain medication,” police noted. When they got back home, Brian and Scott went upstairs to the bedroom, the child told police.

The child then tried to call 911 on Scott’s phone but it was dead so they ran out of the home and alerted a neighbor who then made the call.

The child also told police that Scott overdoses a lot and sometimes they can’t wake him up, the criminal complaint reads.

Brian and Scott face felony conspiracy and endangering the welfare of children among other charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both are currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000 for Brian and $100,000 for Scott. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 10.