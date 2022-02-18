Police: Two Altoona men busted with heroin in traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested in Altoona Thursday after police found multiple packets of heroin during a traffic stop.

William Sands, 60, and Paul Pulcinello, 43, both of Altoona were pulled over on South 17th Street and Van Buren Ave. at 9:37 p.m. for a report of erratic driving, according to Logan Township police. During their investigation, officers reportedly saw signs of narcotics trafficking and found 95 packets of heroin.

Police say the heroin is believed to be coming from the Pittsburgh area. Sands and Pulcinello were sent to Blair County Prison and are being held on $30,000 bail each. They are both facing felony charges including possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.

