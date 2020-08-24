Two alligators stolen in Indiana County, police search for leads

WHITE TWP., INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that two alligators were stolen from an enclosure in early August and they’re searching for information.

It was reported that in the early morning of August 9, 2020, an unknown suspect(s) arrived at 324 Rustic Lodge Place and stole a male and female alligator. The female was measured at 6 feet long and the male was measured at 4 feet. Both were in an outdoor enclosure at the time.

The suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.