CAIRNBROOK, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a two-alarm house fire.

We’re told it happened just before 11 a.m. at a house on 8 4th Street.

Central City Deputy Fire Chief, Don Beltz, says the property owner was working on the house and left to take a break. He then heard about the fire over a scanner.

No one was injured and Beltz says the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.